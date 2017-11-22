Feds' tax proposals still need work: critics

"I think that this is still very, very tender. ... The business community has really only pressed pause here, it certainly hasn't warmed up to the overall package."

Morneau ditched one of the proposals last month related to converting income into capital gains. The change, he said at the time, came in response to concerns the measure could have negative tax implications for small businesses following a death and create challenges for owners who hoped to pass their family businesses to the next generation.

The government also announced it would move ahead with its proposal to limit the ability of owners of private corporations from unfairly lowering their personal income taxes by sprinkling their earnings to family members who do not contribute to their companies.

However, the Liberals vowed to simplify the proposal, which is set to come into effect Jan. 1, in response to concerns about its complexity. It also removed an element that would have limited access to the lifetime capital gains exemption as a way to avoid negative impacts on the intergenerational transfer of family businesses, like farms.

Morneau also scaled back what some believe is the most-contentious piece of the tax-reform plan — its proposal on passive-investment income. The change, the government says, will create a threshold of $50,000 on passive income per year to ensure only three per cent of the most wealthy private corporations will have to pay higher taxes.

The coalition's letter urges Morneau to postpone the income-sprinkling proposal until Jan. 1, 2019, provide more clarity on how it will work and, at minimum, consider making spouses exempt. Members are concerned that the change is supposed to come into effect at the beginning of January 2018, which is only weeks away, Kelly said.

He added that the coalition also wants the government to abandon the passive-income proposal.

The letter also argues that the $50,000 annual income threshold is too low and would prevent small businesses from making investments to help them grow. It also insists business owners would be stuck with added costs from the additional red tape.

The government plans to release draft legislation on the passive-income change in the lead up to next year's budget.

Daniel Lauzon, a spokesman for Morneau, wrote in an email that the public and parliamentarians will still get an opportunity to comment on detailed proposals before they are legislated, even though the formal consultation period has ended.

He said the government has already acted on some of the recommendations.

"From the beginning we said we would listen in order to get this right," Lauzon wrote in response to questions about the coalition's letter.

"We are always open to input and ideas, and I think we've shown our willingness to listen carefully, and to act on what we hear. What we won't do is move away from our core objective of ensuring the middle class is treated fairly."

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press