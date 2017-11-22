NewsAlert: Ratko Mladic convicted of genocide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A U.N. war crimes tribunal at The Hague has convicted Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic of genocide.
The tribunal sentenced him to life imprisonment.
The U.N. judge reading out the verdict said Mladic was responsible for crimes including persecution, extermination, murder in Bosnian towns.
More to come.
By The Associated Press
