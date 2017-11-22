Joyful wait for flight goes viral

Waiting out a flight delay is anything but a joyous experience for most, unless it's a group of Newfoundlanders with instruments and a trove of traditional music.
Some travellers at Pearson International Airport in Toronto waiting for a WestJet flight to Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday brought out some instruments and it wasn't long before the waiting area became a Newfoundland Kitchen Party — airport style.
Sean Sullivan and Sheldon Thornhill belted out a variety of tunes on accordion and guitar, including "Sweet Forget Me Not," "Grey Foggy Day" and "Aunt Martha’s Sheep."
A video of the impromptu party that has since gone viral shows several people joining the singing, including a young lad who delighted the crowd by taking on the role of lead vocalist for a while.
Some people even left their seats and danced to the music.
Michelle Sacrey-Philpot, a travel agent who was in Toronto with her husband, says the flight to St. John’s was abuzz after the party, with many people sharing the video via social media. (VOCM,CTV)
By The Canadian Press
