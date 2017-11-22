Ont. labour reform bill expected to pass today

TORONTO — A bill that would bring major labour reforms, including a controversial minimum-wage hike, to Ontario is expected to pass a vote in the provincial legislature today.

The Liberal government's legislation includes equal pay for part-time workers, increased vacation entitlements and expanded personal emergency leave, but the centrepiece is an increase in the minimum wage.

It is currently set to rise from $11.60 in October to $14 in January, and $15 in 2019.

Business groups and other critics of the government's plan have said the increase is being pushed through too fast and will be difficult to absorb.