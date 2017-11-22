N.B. city councillor quits for lifeguard job

Nowlan, who also trained as a paramedic, said he currently works and learns from people from around the world, and in the outdoor environment he prefers.

"Being a pool lifeguard can get boring at times, but working out in the sun with the saltwater and the waves to me is where true lifeguarding is at," he said.

While he doesn't regret his decision, Nowlan said he hopes the upcoming byelection will entice another young person to run "and keep the pressure on older more seasoned politicians."

"I do miss it," he said, admitting he still watches council meetings when he can on YouTube.

"Even now at times I see things in the news going on in the city and I'm forming opinions in my head as to how I would have voted."

Nowlan said he will return home when his current contract with Disney ends in December, and plans to return to the Bahamas on another contract that runs from late January to the end of May.

After that, it's back to his summer job with the cadets and then possibly university or college in September or January.

Still, Nowlan doesn't rule out a return to politics, perhaps at a different level.

"Politics can make a difference and it's definitely something I'd like to do later in the future," he said.

By Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press