Canadian business needs more diversity: report

Canadian women account for 35 per cent of managerial positions and much fewer board directors while the disabled, indigenous people and immigrants are underrepresented in the workforce. Visible minorities held just 4.5 per cent of director positions in the top 500 Canadian companies by revenues.

The report called for companies to be bold and move beyond "colourful window dressing" and pursue real outcomes.

That's especially attractive to millennials, who will account for 75 per cent of the Canadian workforce by 2025.

About 47 per cent of millennials consider diversity and inclusion as important job-search criteria, said the report. That compares to 33 per cent of Gen X and 37 per cent of baby boomers.

"We're in a very critical war for talent," said Vettese. "We need everybody involved and included in our business environment for us to have a chance to succeed and moreover a chance to truly be prosperous."

Some companies are making efforts.

The Toronto Raptors has hired women in several key roles in a league that is a leader in diversity and inclusion among pro-sports franchises.

Canada's largest retirement fund manager is pushing to have more women on corporate boards, voting 34 times this year against directors who chaired board's nomination committees that failed to include women as candidates.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board chief executive Mark Machin said diversity makes for better business decisions.

But a long list of top Canadian firms remain holdouts, prompting Ontario Securities Commission chairwoman Maureen Jensen to say it might be time to strengthen its measures to get more women on board.

Vettese said imposing a one-size-fits-all requirement will make it harder to foster the required cultural transformation in organizations.

"Even though progress I would say has stalled somewhat over the last decade, I actually think that we're at the beginning of seeing some very substantive movements."

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press