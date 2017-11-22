Canadian Uber customers in the dark over hack

NDP public safety critic Matthew said the Uber breach is the latest reminder that Canada needs to update its laws to deal with the growing threat of data theft.

"This type of hack is once again a reminder that the government needs to listen to the Privacy Commissioner and implement fines for companies who treat Canadians' information this way. The law also needs to be changed to force companies to divulge these hacks and be transparent."

The spate of cybersecurity breaches from Yahoo to Equifax show that more regulation is needed and the threat of reputational damage isn't enough to force companies to act, said Benoit Dupont, Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity at McGill University.

"Twenty years of looking at hacks shows that the markets aren’t good – the government is going to have to be a bit more assertive about how it directs and regulates companies to implement more stringent levels of cybersecurity."

The long-delayed announcement and lack of details so far goes against the importance of transparency in these matters, said Satyamoorthy Kabilan, director of national security at the Conference Board of Canada.

"That hiding of things, or that lack of communication over the breach, that is certainly a major concern for me."

He said it's important for companies to proactively disclose data breaches so that individuals can respond, so that security experts can learn from the breach, and to retain the trust of customers.

"What we've seen is organizations which are up front about what happened, they tend to retain the trust of users, whereas organizations that don't can be hit very badly."

He said that it's impossible to ensure that data breaches don't happen, so companies need to be prepared for when they do, including how to communicate with users.

"In today's complex, interconnected world, it's impossible to have 100 per cent security, so you also need to be prepared with what to do should something bad happen."

The Uber breach is only the latest disclosure of numerous major data breaches in recent years involving prominent companies.

Earlier this year, credit reporting service Equifax waited several months before revealing this past September that hackers had stolen the Social Security numbers of 145 million Americans.

Equifax also did not immediately disclose how many Canadians were affected even as it provided specifics about the number of Americans and Brits who were impacted.

It later said only about 8,000 Canadians were affected.

-With files from David Hodges in Toronto and AP

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Uber announced the data breach Monday.

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press