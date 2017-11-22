Uber not saying how many Canadians affected

TORONTO — Uber is owning up to a year-old security breach that saw hackers steal the personal information of millions of customers around the world, but is not saying how many Canadians have been affected.

Uber Canada's blog says names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of 57 million riders were taken, but did not provide specifics about where the customers are.

It specifies only that hackers took the driver's license numbers of 600,000 Uber drivers in the U.S.

The company has not responded to requests about how many Canadians were impacted.