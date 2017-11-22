Freedom Mobile announces iPhone X dates

TORONTO — Freedom Mobile will begin taking orders for the Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 models starting Friday, with the smartphones in its stores on Dec. 8.

While that's more than a month after Canada's three national wireless carriers began selling the iPhone X, it will be the first time Freedom Mobile has a full roster of Apple smartphones to offer its customers.

The wireless arm of Calgary-based Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B), formerly called Wind Mobile, had previously been shut out of the Apple market because of limitations of its network technology.

Freedom said Wednesday that it expects network enhancements to be completed by early December in Western Canada and early 2018 in the rest of Freedom Mobile's area — primarily Ontario.