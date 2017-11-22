Jury shown video of victim, accused embracing

HALIFAX — The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer has been shown a video of what an investigator says is the pair engaged in a "passionate" embrace at a Halifax bar, hours before she was allegedly strangled.

RCMP Const. Kyle Doane told Christopher Calvin Garnier's murder trial today that he reviewed surveillance footage from the Halifax Alehouse after it was discovered Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell may have been dropped off there in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

Doane identified the 36-year-old Campbell as a woman in a dress who enters the bar shortly after 1 a.m.

He also identified her as a woman seen with her legs wrapped around Garnier on security camera footage from the bar, and also said the pair are seen on video leaving the bar together around 3:30 a.m.

The 29-year-old Garnier is on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled Campbell and used a green compost bin to dispose of her body in an area beneath Halifax's Macdonald Bridge, where it was not found for days.

Doane said Campbell arrived at the bar by herself and "had interactions throughout the evening with several males inside the bar."

He said eventually Campbell is seen on Halifax Alehouse video footage with Garnier.

"At one point they became quite passionate," Doane told the jury.

"The thing that stuck out the most was the point where her legs were wrapped around Mr. Garnier."