Impaired call leads to knife-wielding man

ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say an investigation into a call about a suspected impaired driver ended up with officers confronting a knife-wielding man.

Responding to a 911 call, officers quickly located the suspect vehicle on Tuesday afternoon and found it had been abandoned.

Police say several more 911 calls reported a man yelling and waving a knife.

They say that within 10 minutes of the original 911 call, officers located, disarmed and arrested the man.