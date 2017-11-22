Lawyer recalls losing hand in letter-bomb blast

WINNIPEG — A lawyer whose hand was blown apart by a letter bomb says she was stunned by the explosion and remembers feeling dizzy and off balance.

Maria Mitousis told an attempted murder trial in Winnipeg that she found a package on her office desk when she arrived at work on July 3, 2015.

She said there was a recording device inside and a note telling her to press play to hear information that could help her with a case.

The return address on the package was of her former law firm and, although she said she was suspicious at first, she pressed play, which caused a loud bang.