Acceptances drop for Haitian asylum claims

OTTAWA — The percentage of successful refugee claims from Haitian nationals in Canada has plummeted after this past summer's surge of asylum seekers at the border.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says only 10 per cent of the claims from Haitians finalized so far this year have been accepted.

That's down from an acceptance rate of 43 per cent in June, right before a steady increase in the number of Haitian asylum seekers turned into a major spike in July and August.

Hundreds of people were crossing into Canada from the U.S. this summer to claim asylum; the total number of finalized claims from that group so far is to updated this week by the Immigration and Refugee Board.