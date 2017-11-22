Man, 33, charged in Ottawa homicide

Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man has been charged in a fatal stabbing.
Forty-five-year-old Adrian Johnson was found suffering from stab wounds on the street Saturday morning.
Police say he died of his injuries in hospital.
They say Damien Dubien was formally charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday.
(The Canadian Press, CFRA)
By The Canadian Press
