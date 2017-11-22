Man used dog repellent in assault: police

News 02:45 PM

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Police say a man is facing multiple charges after allegedly spaying a person and dogs with dog repellent.

Investigators say the alleged incident occurred in a park in Niagara Falls, Ont.

They says a 66-year-old Niagara Falls man is being charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and cruelty to animals.

Police say the accused is to appear in court in St. Catharines, Ont., on Jan. 3.

By The Canadian Press

