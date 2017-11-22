Retired Canadian general commends Mladic's conviction

TORONTO — A retired Canadian major-general who led a United Nations force in Sarajevo is commending an international court for convicting former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic to life in prison for genocide and other crimes.

But Lewis MacKenzie, who met Mladic several times when he commanded a peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, says he is "amazed" that it took six years to bring the man known as the "Butcher of Bosnia" to justice.

MacKenzie says the fact that it took that long is "not a great endorsement" of the UN's Yugoslav war crimes tribunal.

He says he believes there was plenty of evidence to convict Mladic shortly after he was captured in Serbia in May 2011.