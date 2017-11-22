Politician says Indigenous people are anti-abortion

REGINA — A former member of parliament running to become Saskatchewan's next premier says Indigenous people don't believe in abortion.

Rob Clarke made the comment in an interview posted on a website belonging to the group Right Now, which is dedicated to electing anti-abortion politicians.

The former Mountie says he is both First Nations and anti-abortion and it's a stereotype that Indigenous people are left-wing.

A spokesman for Clarke's Saskatchewan Party leadership campaign says the posted interview is accurate and that Clarke is letting the interview stand without further comment.