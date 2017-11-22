Coast guard calls off search for Canadian snowbird

Michele Horne said Toula is a strong swimmer and was in the water for about two hours.

"The waters are fairly warm here, around 70 to 75 degrees, (but) she was shivering. She had been there for a while. They put blankets on her. The biggest issue she had was taking in a lot of salt water and exhaustion," she said.

"I can't believe that this dog did what she did, swim as hard as she did ... We don't have kids. We love our dogs. They're our kids and he (Fraser) would've done anything for her, so I am so happy she's back with us."

Toula is in good health and is back at home, Horne said.

"She's on antibiotics. She's good. We had her on two, 30-minute walks today. She's eating. She's drinking.

"There's something she knows and we wish dogs could talk."

Michele's sister, Lisa, flew down to Florida from Edmonton when she heard the news.

"We are hoping we will find Fraser," she said. "We haven't really made plans of what we're going to do. The plan initially was that we'd like to stay here until he's found and we can bring him home."

Conservation officers and the county sheriff’s office will continue to search daily.

(CTV Calgary)

By The Canadian Press