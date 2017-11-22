Deputy films mother bear, 2 cubs at California shopping mall

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Three bears rummaging through trash cans outside a Tahoe City shopping mall are becoming a social media sensation after a Northern California deputy caught them on video .

Placer County Sheriff Deputy Don Nevins was patrolling the Lighthouse Shopping Center Monday night when he came across what appeared to be a mama bear outside a Taco Bell.

As Nevins approached, the bear ran toward a littler bear trying to get into a trash can outside a CVS Pharmacy. The pair scampered around a corner where a third bear standing on his hind legs joined them on their escape.

Nevins asked chuckling, "What are you guys doing?" Then added, "Fleeing felons."