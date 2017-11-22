Man and boys charged in weapons incident

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A man and two boys are facing a total of 28 charges following reports of shots being fired from one vehicle at another in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara regional police say began investigating on Tuesday night and arrested three suspects in a parking lot a couple of hours later.

They say officers seized an Airsoft rifle bearing a strong resemblance to a real assault rifle, a prohibited knife, and quantity of Xanax and other prescription pills, as well as currency.

An 18-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing a total of 10 counts, including disguise with intent, pointing a firearm, use of an imitation firearm in commission of offence and assault with a weapon.