Toronto cops to be removed from schools

TORONTO — The Toronto District School Board has voted in favour of permanently ending the practice of stationing police officers in local high schools.

There was loud applause when the result of the vote to end the School Resources Officer Program was announced on Wednesday night.

Toronto school district staff recommended removing officers from schools after a survey of students, staff and parents found that the police presence left some teens feeling intimidated or uncomfortable.

The program, which was suspended at the start of the school year, saw police officers stationed at 45 high schools in the district to try to improve safety and perceptions of police.