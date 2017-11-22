No hockey, figure skating on Canada 150 rink

But other than that have fun kids!

Canadian Heritage Wednesday unveiled the details of the Canada 150 Ice Rink currently being built on the east lawn of Parliament Hill.

The rink is part of a $5.6 million budget that includes a contest to bring 32 peewee house league hockey teams from across the country to Ottawa for a tournament after Christmas. The rink comes complete with cooling system, grandstands and boards.

But outside of the tournament and a few other assorted events, there will be no hockey allowed on the ice. Also no food, no rough housing, no tag, no figure or speed skating, and no carrying of children.