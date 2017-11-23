Vigilance required in era of financial hacks

If your information is hacked, you need to change your passwords and your PINs to something that is not easily guessed, advises Lynne Santerre, a spokeswoman for the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

Santerre added that if you've been compromised you should also contact the major credit bureaus and ask for a fraud alert to be placed on your file.

"That tells lenders to contact you before approving any application for credit in your name," she said.

"So if anyone is trying to take out credit in your name, you'll get a phone call and you'll be able to confirm whether that application was yours."

Hoyes noted that much of the job of securing your information online isn't up to you, but rather the companies storing it. But, he added, there are still things you can do such as reviewing credit card transactions and cancelling any credit you don't need.

Both Hoyes and Santerre recommend regularly checking your credit report with the two major agencies in Canada — Equifax and TransUnion.

Checking your credit report can tip you off if your information was stolen because you will see if there are any accounts you don't know about that may have been opened fraudulently.

Hoyes also advised against giving out your social insurance number unless required because the more information that is out there, the more at risk you become.

If your card issuer offers you an alert service that sends you a message when your card is used, it can be a great way to keep an eye on charges. But, Hoyes added, it's not enough to rely on the fraud protection systems at your bank.

"You've got to be in charge," he said. "You've got to take responsibility here and be looking at these things on a regular basis."

By Craig Wong, The Canadian Press