Monsef still waiting on citizenship paperwork

"If there is an error in these documents, they must be corrected before submitting a passport application," said Lariviere, noting the applicant would not be eligible to use the renewal process, and would instead have to make a general application.

Immigration lawyers say lengthy delays would not be surprising for such a complex situation.

Jamie Liew, an assistant law professor at the University of Ottawa, said given the high-profile nature of the case, government officials might be going above and beyond the usual due diligence, or it could be simply be bureaucratic delay.

"It's all speculation, but it isn't uncommon for cases to take a long time to come to resolution," said Liew, who specializes in immigration and refugee law.

Monsef's mysterious origin story raised eyebrows when it first emerged, in part because at the time, the Liberal government was still aggressively enforcing a Conservative law that could strip naturalized Canadian citizens of their status without a hearing, despite having campaigned against it.

Immigration lawyers have pointed out that if her place of birth was also misrepresented on her refugee claim, and subsequently on her applications for permanent residency and citizenship, it could be grounds for revocation of citizenship — even if it was the result of an innocent mistake or the fault of her mother.

"There is discretion and it's hard to imagine that would happen in her case, but clients of ours that are maybe less advantageously positioned, they would be vulnerable to that," said Daniel Kingwell, an immigration lawyer based in Toronto.

Misrepresentation remains grounds for being stripped of citizenship, but following the outcome of a Federal Court case earlier this year, the government brought in an appeals process that will come into effect in early 2018.

"I think in this case, obviously, they're going to have to make a political decision in addition to a regular administrative decision they would make on whether to pursue a case such as this for misrepresentation," said Toronto-based immigration lawyer Aris Daghighian.

Peter Edelmann, an immigration lawyer based in Toronto, said politics aside, he does not think investigating Monsef's case would be given high priority.

"It doesn't sound like it was a particularly material misrepresentation," Edelmann said of Monsef, whose family came to Canada as refugees in 1996 after having fled Afghanistan once the Taliban came to power in Herat, where they had gone back to live at the time.

"It's not like she came in under an assumed identity and hid her war crimes on the way into Canada."

— Follow @smithjoanna on Twitter

By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press