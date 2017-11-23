Suspect sought in fatal Toronto shooting

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's east end earlier this week.

Police say they were called just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of multiple shots fired (in the Gennela Square and Morning View Trail area).

They say a male victim was located in the area with gun shot wounds and transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim of the city's 55th homicide has been identified as Brandon Clarke.