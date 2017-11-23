German women's clinic's incense therapy triggers fire alarm

BERLIN — A reported fire in a Hamburg basement turned out to be a false alarm after firefighters determined that the smell of burning came from an alternative therapy being used at a neighbouring gynecological clinic.

The fire department said Thursday they received a call at lunchtime Wednesday about a strong burning smell from the basement of a clothing store in the northern German city's St. Pauli district.

When the crew of 16 firefighters arrived they also smelled the odour, but could not find a source in the basement.

Upon further investigation they determined the smell came from an incense therapy for pregnant women in the neighbouring gynecological clinic.