British regulator accuses Concordia of abuse

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Britain's competition regulator is accusing Canadian specialty drug company Concordia International Corp. of overcharging for a thyroid drug after raising the price by nearly 6,000 per cent between 2007 and 2017.

In a statement of objections, the Competition and Markets Authority is alleging Concordia abused its market dominance in the supply of liothyronine tablets.

It says that the price per pack rose from about 4.46 pounds in 2007 to 258.19 pounds (C$437) in July 2017.

Concordia (TSX:CXR) says it does not believe that competition law has been infringed.