Trudeau targets income inequality, tax evasion

His comments came as the government came under questioning in the House of Commons over a top Liberal fundraiser whose name surfaced in leaked documents that provide details on legal, offshore tax havens used by the wealthy. Trudeau has previously said he's accepted Stephen Bronfman's response to the so-called "Paradise Papers'' that he has never funded nor used offshore trusts, and that all his Canadian trusts have paid all federal taxes on their income.

The prime minister was presented with a Symons Medal for his contribution to Canadian life at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.

He held a lengthy question and answer session following his lecture, in which he touched on carbon reduction and the environment, LGBT rights, expectations for newcomers to Canada and North Korea's nuclear weapons development.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau touched on more lighthearted topics, such as not being able to pop into a Canadian Tire for a screwdriver or grab a double-double at Tim Hortons without "causing a bit of a kerfuffle."

In an off-the-cuff radio interview in P.E.I. that touched on shopping, sports, fashion and TV dramas, Trudeau said it's hard for him to partake in these commonplace and quintessentially Canadian outings.

Being the head of the Canadian government comes with "amazing things but a certain awkwardness in stopping in for a double-double," Trudeau said in an interview with Charlottetown's Ocean 100 radio host Kerri Wynne MacLeod.

"The level of kerfuffle — there are flashing lights in the street right now — around a PM can go to your head or you can take it the wrong way," he said. "The only way to make sense of it is there is no way all of this is for just one guy. It's for the office."

The 23rd prime minister of Canada said he stays grounded by "finding moments where I can just hang out with friends and be chill," including shooting pool.

Trudeau also divulged that "like in any good marriage" his wife decides the television shows they watch together, which lately has been a combination of "Outlander" on Netflix and the new season of "Grey's Anatomy."

The 45-year-old also weighed in on this weekend's Grey Cup final between the Calgary Stampeders and the Toronto Argonauts in Ottawa, which he plans to attend with his family.

"I'm bringing the kids and Sophie has agreed to come as well, which is always a bonus," he said. "Unfortunately, my beloved (Montreal) Alouettes aren't in it, but the Argos and the Stamps will give a great game. I hope for a really close game."

The prime minister was expected to head to eastern Newfoundland later Thursday to meet with a local Liberal candidate in Clarenville.

Trudeau is expected to be in Goose Bay on Friday to apologize to former students of residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador.

They were left out of a compensation package and a national apology in 2008 by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

His Conservative government argued that Ottawa did not oversee those schools.

By The Canadian Press