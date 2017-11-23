Watchdog tests passive income changes

OTTAWA — Parliament's spending watchdog says Liberal changes to passive investment rules for small businesses could rake in up to $6 billion annually in new tax revenues after a decade.

The parliamentary budget office's report out today says the new tax revenues would likely start out at up to $1 billion in the first year that new rules come into effect, and continue to rise.

The report says about 47,000, or 2.5 per cent of Canadian-controlled private corporations, would be affected by the changes the government is proposing.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said last month the Liberals would establish a threshold of $50,000 on passive income per year, which would be equivalent to $1 million in savings, based on a nominal five per cent rate of return.