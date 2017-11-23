Child goes missing after dog pulls sleigh into bush

REDBRIDGE, Ont. — Provincial police in northeastern Ontario say a toddler went missing for a few hours after a dog pulling a sleigh she was riding in bolted into the bush with the child in tow.

Police say it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the family was out for a walk in the Redbridge, Ont., area — about 20 kilometres east of North Bay, Ont.

They say the two-year-old girl's parents called police when they were unable to find her and the dog.

Members of the North Bay OPP Detachment, emergency response team and canine unit responded to the scene.