Canada adds $35M to Bangladesh relief efforts

OTTAWA — Canada will spend $35 million over five years to help Bangladesh address the needs of women and girls as the country deals with a massive influx of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the new spending — to be directed through United Nations agencies — from Bangladesh, where she was getting a first-hand look at the crisis that has seen more than 620,000 Rohingya flee Myanmar since August.

The new Canadian spending comes as Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement earlier today that would allow for the return of the Rohingya.

However, the government of Myanmar announced no details of the plan, which was immediately criticized by Amnesty International.