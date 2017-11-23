Police launch distracted driving campaign

AURORA, Ont. — A police force north of Toronto has launched a hockey themed distracted driving awareness campaign, saying their officers "really do give a puck."

York regional police say their traffic enforcement unit is turning to Canada's favourite pastime to illustrate the dangers of distracted driving.

The campaign — called Keep Your Head Up — references the tried and true advice given to people learning to play hockey.

It includes hockey pucks being distributed by officers across the region and a series of videos to be shared on social media.