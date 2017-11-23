Quebec priest subject of sex-abuse lawsuit

MONTREAL — An Ottawa-based priest has been suspended after being named in a $2-million sex-abuse lawsuit filed on behalf of students who attended a Catholic boarding school in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The motion seeking permission for the class action to proceed was filed this week on behalf of those who were allegedly abused while attending College Servite, a school in Ayer's Cliff that was previously run by members of the Servite Order.

The lead plaintiff in the case, an unnamed 57-year-old man identified in court documents as X, accuses Father Jacques Desgrandchamps of abusing him between 1973 and 1975.

Court documents allege Desgrandchamps, the man's history teacher, had him sleep in his bedroom where he would sexually abuse him and ply him with alcohol.