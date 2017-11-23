College investigating after lewd comments yelled at reporter

HAMILTON — A southern Ontario college says it's investigating two incidents in which a television reporter says she was sexually harassed by students.

In a posting on the Mohawk College Facebook page, president Ron McKerlie says campus security is looking into "misogynistic words" used by two students on Tuesday.

CHCH reporter Britt Dixon was reporting on students returning to class following a five-week college faculty strike and said Tuesday on Twitter that a male student yelled a lewd comment behind her in the middle of an interview. Later she tweeted "Wow twice in one day."

McKerlie says he has personally apologized to the reporter on behalf of the college and says sexual harassment is a clear violation of Mohawk's student behaviour policy.