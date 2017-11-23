Focus on homes, not shelters: Duclos

Annual spending projections show that funding would jump after the next election in 2019 and peak at the end of the 10-year period.

The plan relies heavily on provinces matching billions in federal funding. Already, Quebec has signalled it won't agree to federal funding restrictions.

The Liberals hope the strategy will lift 530,000 families out of core housing need, meaning they spend more than one-third of their before-tax income on housing that may be substandard or does not meet their needs.

The strategy also aims to help 385,000 more avoid losing their homes and lift 50,000 out of homelessness.

Duclos said the spending will take time before it "significantly decreases" housing needs for the most vulnerable Canadians, like women fleeing domestic violence or people with mental health issues. Building the planned 100,000 units will take time, as will renovating 240,000 more.

Paul Quassa, the newly elected premier of Nunavut, sounded a positive note about the strategy, given that his territory's housing problems are probably the most acute.

"It's in the right direction," Quassa said in an interview. "It provides long-term and predictable funding; however, much more funding and federal support is still required now and into the future."

Nunavut is in line to receive $240 million over the next decade for a problem every member in Nunavut describes as the region's most urgent priority.

"That will help us, but we certainly will be looking for other funding pots under the strategy," he said. "$240 million over the 10 years is good, but we certainly do need more."

The strategy was also met enthusiastically by housing providers, landlords, municipal leaders, and homeless advocates, but all are looking for more details. Duclos said the Liberals still need to ensure their forthcoming new housing benefit doesn't push up rents in markets with low vacancy rates, and will also be crafting legislation to make housing a human right.

The housing benefit won't roll out until 2021 and only in provinces and territories that put up matching funds.

Housing supplements coupled with new supply should be game changers over the long-term in addressing poverty in Canada, said Pedro Barata, co-chair of the National Housing Collaborative, an umbrella group created to lobby the Liberals on the design of the housing strategy.

"We're not going to get to where we need to unless we take that kind of a bold stance," he said.

Duclos said the rights legislation will likely be tabled next year and still requires consultations with domestic and international groups.

The United Nations special rapporteur on housing, Leilani Farha, said the rights legislation offers the possibility of an independent accountability measure for Canadians who face systemic issues or concerns in the housing system.

— With files from Bob Weber in Edmonton

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press