Man and woman sentenced in young boy's death

LONDON, Ont. — A London, Ont., judge has sentenced a woman and her ex-boyfriend to nine years in prison in the death of a 20-month-old boy in 2014.

Amanda Dumont and Scott Bakker were found guilty in September of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of Dumont's son Ryker.

The boy died of dehydration and shock, days after suffering severe burns when a cup of scalding hot coffee spilled on him.

Justice Renee Pomerance reviewed Dumont and Bakker's activities in the days leading up to Ryker's death on May 21, 2014 — they went shopping, they sold stolen jewelry, they hid his burns from family members and lied about bringing him for medical treatment.