Millard tried to dictate potential testimony

TORONTO — Dellen Millard advised his girlfriend in letters later seized by police on what to say if she was ever called to testify about a young Toronto woman who disappeared five years ago, court heard Thursday.

Retired Hamilton police officer Richard Floriani told the first-degree murder trial of Millard and Mark Smich that he seized dozens of letters on April 10, 2014 at Christina Noudga's house written by her boyfriend, Millard.

Millard and Smich are accused of killing Laura Babcock, 23, and burning her remains in a massive animal incinerator in the summer of 2012. The Crown alleges that Babcock was killed because she became the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and Noudga.

"Whatever it is you believe it needs to be put aside, this is what happened," Millard wrote in one of the letters shown in court.