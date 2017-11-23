3 stabbed, 1 fatally, in fight at mall

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they're investigating Peel Region's 15th homicide of the year.
Investigators say they're seeking the public's assistance with identifying suspects in the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Mississauga, Ont.
They say officers responding to a report of a fight at a mall on Wednesday evening found three males suffering from stab wounds.
Police say Heidrah Shraim of Mississauga died of his injuries in hospital while the other two received non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say they want to speak to anyone who was in the area of at the time of the incident or has surveillance or dash-cam video from the area.
By The Canadian Press
