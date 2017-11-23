Rules of the rink on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says a skating rink erected on Parliament Hill to mark the country's 150th birthday will now stay open until the end of February, after critics and the public assailed the original window of Dec. 7-31.

The rink also comes with a list of "guidelines" that differ little from the rules that govern typical public skating facilities, but have nonetheless earned the scorn of Canadians on social media and elsewhere. They are as follows:

— Skaters will have to obtain passes that are available for free 48 hours before their scheduled use date and are good for 40 minutes on the rink.

— Only those wearing skates are permitted on the ice surface.