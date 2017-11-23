Sound heard in Argentine sub search was likely 'explosion'

Authorities said late Wednesday that Argentine navy ships as well a U.S. P-8 Poseidon aircraft and a Brazilian air force plane would return to the area to check out the abnormal sound, which originated about 30 miles north of the submarine's last registered position.

The search location straddles the edge of the continental shelf, with widely varying ocean depths, some as great as 10,000 feet (3,000 metres). Experts say the submarine could not have supported pressures that far down.

"If a submarine goes below its crush-depth, it would implode, it would just collapse," said James H. Patton Jr. a retired Navy captain. "It would sound like a very, very big explosion to any listening device."

Whatever it was, U.S. Navy Lt. Lily Hinz said the sound detected "was not a whale, and it is not a regularly occurring sound."

Claudio Rodriguez, brother of crew member Hernan Rodriguez, said his family suspects "the explosion was so strong that they were not able to rise to the surface or shoot any flares. They didn't have time for anything."

"As a family, we're grateful to all the people who prayed for us and for the families of all the 44," he said.

The San Juan lost contact as it was sailing from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia. The submarine's captain had reported a battery failure.

More than a dozen airplanes and ships have been participating in the multinational search despite stormy weather that has caused waves of more than 20 feet (6 metres). Search teams are combing an area of some 185,000 square miles (480,000 square kilometres), which is roughly the size of Spain.

The U.S. government has sent two P-8 Poseidons, a naval research ship, a submarine rescue chamber and sonar-equipped underwater vehicles. U.S. Navy sailors from the San Diego-based Undersea Rescue Command were also helping with the search.

Britain's Ministry of Defence sent a special airplane with emergency life support pods to join the hunt that includes planes and ships from a dozen nations.

Hopes were buoyed after brief satellite calls were received and when sounds were detected deep in the South Atlantic. But experts later determined that neither was from the missing sub.

"They haven't come back and they will never come back," said Jesica Gopar, wife of submarine officer Fernando Santilli, choking back tears. "I had a bad feeling about this and now it has been confirmed."

Henao reported from Buenos Aires. AP writer Julie Watson in San Diego and Mayra Pertossi, Debora Rey and Victor Caivano in Buenos Aires and AP video journalist Paul Byrne in Mar del Plata contributed to this report.

By Almudena Calatrava And Luis Andres Henao, The Associated Press