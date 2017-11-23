Sask. Party candidate clarifies abortion comments

NDP Opposition Leader Nicole Sarauer said she was happy to hear Wall's response but is worried that the men who want his job seem to be living in the 1950s.

"I worry about what the future looks like when (Wall) is gone," she said.

The two women running to replace the premier didn't respond to Right Now's interview requests.

"I declined because this is not an issue in 2017," said former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor. Wwomen she talks to are most concerned about jobs, education and domestic violence, she said.

"This is not a conversation that women in Saskatchewan want to go back to. We've moved on and frankly most men have also moved on."

Alanna Koch, the premier's former deputy minister, said in a statement that she supports a woman's right to choose and, if she becomes premier, she won't put abortion up for discussion.

Joyce Arthur, executive director of Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, said she almost laughed when she heard that the male candidates had made anti-abortion comments.

"We've got three men talking as if their personal opinions should be a factor in whether women should have access to abortion. This issue was decided in 1988 by the Supreme Court," she said. "It's almost rather insulting."

"These fellas are keeping themselves busy," said Heather Bear, a vice-chief with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. "Matters pertaining to women has been the business of women."

She said Clarke's statement that Indigenous people don't believe in abortion is wrong.

"It's not only careless, but it's disrespectful for anyone to make a blanket statement like that."

ErinMarie Konsmo with the Native Youth Sexual Assault Network said family planning, including ways to abort pregnancies with traditional medicine, has always existed in Indigenous culture.

She said she and other Indigenous women think Clarke doesn't know what he's talking about.

"This person needs to go talk to his aunties."

— By Chris Purdy in Edmonton

By The Canadian Press