Some consumers, stores shun Black Friday

Last year, Thanksgiving weekend sales in stores in the U.S. were down 4.2 per cent, while foot traffic fell 4.4 per cent, according to data from RetailNext, a retail analytics firm.

Two factors seemed to have altered how people view Black Friday, said JoAndrea Hoegg, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business.

Sales now last about a week, rather than being a single-day event, she said, and the internet has given consumers the ability to find great deals year round.

"(There) seems to be less of an urgency about the purchases," she said. "It's sort of less of a hype that this is the one day of the year — this and Boxing Day — that you can really, you know, get that fantastic deal."

Still, she believes the shopping spree remains popular, especially online.

American consumers spent US$30.39 billion online between Nov. 1 and 22, according to Adobe Analytics data, which covers 80 per cent of transactions made with the country's 100 largest e-retailers. That's up nearly 18 per cent from the same timeframe last year.

As of 5 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving day, the company said Americans already spent nearly 17 per cent more than they did last year, shelling out $1.52 billion online.

For shoppers not interested in the social aspect of Black Friday shopping, online purchases make much more sense, Hoegg said.

"You don't have to deal with the crowds and the deals are, by and large, just as good."

Certain industries in particular are experiencing a Black Friday renaissance online, said Giesler, highlighting that technology firms are known to offer "legendary" sales.

Shoppers looking to buy an Amazon Alexa, a Phillips Hue system, a Nest thermostat or other trendy technology, he said, scour the internet for Black Friday deals.

"I may not go for the big-box television flat screen at Best Buy," Giesler said. "But I may go to Amazon, I may go to Nest or to Ecobee to buy myself a little bit of technology."

By Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press