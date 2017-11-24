Feds run six-month deficit of $5.9 billion

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a deficit of $5.9 billion over the first half of its fiscal year, a more modest dive into the red than that of the same period one year ago.

Between April and September of the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Liberals ran a deficit of $7.8 billion.

For September alone, the government ran a budgetary deficit of $3.2 billion, which was higher than the $2.4 billion recorded during the same month last year.

The monthly fiscal monitor report says government revenue between April and September of this year was up $6.9 billion to $146.3 billion, a 4.9 per cent increase over the same period last year.