Manitoba judge drops challenge of ethics ruling

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Judge Vic Toews has dropped his court challenge of a federal ethics commissioner's ruling that found he violated the Conflict of Interest Act when he received money from two Manitoba First Nations.

A Federal Court document shows Toews, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister, filed a notice of discontinuance earlier this month.

Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson ruled in April that Toews violated the act when he received money for consulting services he performed just after leaving office in July 2013.

Toews became a Court of Queen's Bench judge in 2014.