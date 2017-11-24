Toronto stock index up, loonie rises

TORONTO — The major stock indexes are up moderately this morning. with most of Toronto's subsectors showing gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points to 16,105.14, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.94 points to 23,579.12. The S&P 500 index was up 5.54 points to 2,602.62 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 14.02 points to 6,881.38.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.69 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 78.65 cents US.