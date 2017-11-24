Moose on the loose north of Toronto

MARKHAM, Ont. — A news helicopter and natural resources ministry staff are tracking a moose that has run across an airport field and down streets and through backyards in a community north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say the moose was spotted at Buttonville airport Friday morning and advised motorists on nearby Highway 404 to exercise caution.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the moose has since moved away from the highway and the ministry of natural resources is tracking its progress.

A local television helicopter followed the animal as it ran through parking lots and along streets in Markham, Ont.