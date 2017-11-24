Girl charged in relation to Toronto homicide

Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl has turned herself in and is charged with accessory after the fact to murder related to a fatal stabbing earlier this month.

Investigators say 54-year-old David Blacquiere of Angus, Ont., was stabbed on Nov. 14 in west-end Toronto.

Officers found him in medical distress and he was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two men.