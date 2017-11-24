New law next week along with LGBTQ apology

OTTAWA — The Liberal government will introduce legislation Tuesday to expunge the criminal records of Canadians previously convicted of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

The new bill is being timed to coincide with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's long-awaited apology for state-sanctioned discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale gave notice Friday of the bill, entitled "an act to establish a procedure for expunging certain historically unjust convictions and to make related amendments to other acts."

The legislation was promised back in June and the government set aside $4 million to support the process in their recent fall financial update.

Trudeau's broad apology will acknowledge how, between the 1950s and 1990s, members of the military, RCMP and civil service were discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation.

He'll address people outside those circles as well who were convicted of criminal charges linked to consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

Some reports have suggested there are as many as 6,000 people with a criminal record for that reason. The legislation is intended to address those records.

Notice of the pending bill came as lawyers for more than 2,000 people who are suing the government over alleged persecution by the government for their sexual orientation continued their negotiations.

"I am delighted. There was some doubt it would happen," Doug Elliott, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the proposed class action, said of the bill.

He said they remain optimistic the lawsuit will get settled as well. Government insiders were hopeful a settlement could be reached in time for Tuesday's apology but that was not certain Friday.