Waterdown's Parkside Drive closure extended

Although Parkside Drive was slated to be reopened at the end of November, the closure will be extended until mid-December.
Ward 15 councillor Judi Partridge said the extended closure of the street, which is necessary to allow the replacement of a culvert between Duncan Avenue and Braeheid Avenue, is due to unanticipated utilities delays.
“I have been assured by staff and the contractor that the road will be open before the Christmas season,” she said. “The reason for the extension is due to some issues with the locates for the infrastructure.”
Partridge said there are a number of services in the ground near the culvert. She added the work, originally slated for completion Nov. 30, is the first phase of the Parkside Drive project. Phase Two will begin early next spring.
Upgrades in Phase Two will focus on the area west of Hollybush Drive to Main Street and will include reconfiguring Parkside to three lanes, with a continuous turn lane.
Boulevards and sidewalks will be added on both sides and crosswalks and two stoplights are also planned.
Partridge acknowledged the closure of Parkside has been trying for residents on neighbouring side streets, such as Brian Boulevard, Longyear Drive, Braeheid Drive and Duncan Avenue.
“I really do feel for the residents,” she said. “The traffic has been significant.”
She noted those streets do not make up the city’s official detour route, which directs traffic down Hollybush Drive, Dundas Street East and Hamilton Street North.
“Part of the issue is drivers are not adhering to the detour route,” she said.
“They are cutting through the neighbourhoods, as opposed to following the detour. There’s no reason why they should be doing that.”
However, the HSR detour route sees buses travel down Duncan, Longyear, Brian and Braeheid.
Partridge said city staff is attempting to address the issues, and is considering adding speed humps on Longyear rive.
“We were looking at that prior to (the Parkside closure),” she said.
“We did get the first speed humps put in, with the plan to look at additional speed humps going forward.
“That’s certainly being looked at right now.”
