Doctor faces voyeurism charges

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say a Mississauga, Ont., doctor is charged in a voyeurism investigation.
Police say two women allege a camera was placed in the employee washroom of the Lakeshore Cawthra Medical Centre.
Investigators say a 45-year-old doctor from Milton, Ont., was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of voyeurism.
He is to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press
